Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Bubbles" Heath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald "Bubbles" Heath Obituary
Donald "Bubbles" Heath

Glen Aubrey - Donald "Bubbles" Heath, 64, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Don and Thelma Heath. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Bonnie Heath; grandchildren Madison and Alexis; sister Sandra of North Carolina and several cousins including Hector and Griz.

He attended Whitney Point Central School and worked for many milk plants locally before moving to Westchester, PA where he worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now