|
|
Donald "Bubbles" Heath
Glen Aubrey - Donald "Bubbles" Heath, 64, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Don and Thelma Heath. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Bonnie Heath; grandchildren Madison and Alexis; sister Sandra of North Carolina and several cousins including Hector and Griz.
He attended Whitney Point Central School and worked for many milk plants locally before moving to Westchester, PA where he worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2019