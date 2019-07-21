Services
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 722-3074
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald DePrato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. DePrato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. DePrato Obituary
Donald J. DePrato

Binghamton - Donald J. DePrato, 86, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace (Wagstaff) DePrato; and mother Sally DePrato. He was survived by his children, their spouses, and grandchildren: family of Daniel and Suzanne DePrato, Binghamton, family of James and Karen DePrato, Windsor, family of Mark and Penny DePrato, Binghamton, family of Julie and Guy Reese-DePrato, Binghamton; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Fay DePrato, Endwell; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was an avid worker all of his life. He was a member of St. John Evangelist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 12 Noon, at the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now