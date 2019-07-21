|
Donald J. DePrato
Binghamton - Donald J. DePrato, 86, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace (Wagstaff) DePrato; and mother Sally DePrato. He was survived by his children, their spouses, and grandchildren: family of Daniel and Suzanne DePrato, Binghamton, family of James and Karen DePrato, Windsor, family of Mark and Penny DePrato, Binghamton, family of Julie and Guy Reese-DePrato, Binghamton; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Fay DePrato, Endwell; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was an avid worker all of his life. He was a member of St. John Evangelist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 12 Noon, at the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019