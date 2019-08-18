Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of the Holy Family
Endwell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gaska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Gaska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Gaska Obituary
Donald J. Gaska

- - Our adored husband and dad, Donald J. Gaska, 76, retired from his earthly duties to a promotion in God's Kingdom on August 15, 2019.

A true people person, he could strike up a conversation with anyone he met and enjoyed helping others, especially the elderly. Being a tinkerer at heart, he readily dismantled objects to see how they worked and eagerly repaired anything he could find. His love of basketball and ability afforded him a remarkable 20+ years of GAF Industrial and other local league play and the accompanying accolades and trophies. He played an exceptionally good round of golf, faithfully cheered on the BU Bearcats, and escaped a few wintery months each year to fish for pompano from the sandy shoreline of Juno Beach, Florida. But Don's greatest joy was being a dad and he was extremely proud of his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Sophie (Sinicki) Gaska and his in-laws John and Sophie Machis. Don is survived by Andrea his loving wife of 51 years, daughter Jennifer and Craig Plimley, son Kurt and Marta Gaska, his brothers Dr. Walter and Martha Gaska and Tom and Marilyn Gaska, sister-in-law Katherine Pechter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the J. F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4 - 6 PM. A funeral mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now