Donald J. Gaska
- - Our adored husband and dad, Donald J. Gaska, 76, retired from his earthly duties to a promotion in God's Kingdom on August 15, 2019.
A true people person, he could strike up a conversation with anyone he met and enjoyed helping others, especially the elderly. Being a tinkerer at heart, he readily dismantled objects to see how they worked and eagerly repaired anything he could find. His love of basketball and ability afforded him a remarkable 20+ years of GAF Industrial and other local league play and the accompanying accolades and trophies. He played an exceptionally good round of golf, faithfully cheered on the BU Bearcats, and escaped a few wintery months each year to fish for pompano from the sandy shoreline of Juno Beach, Florida. But Don's greatest joy was being a dad and he was extremely proud of his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Sophie (Sinicki) Gaska and his in-laws John and Sophie Machis. Don is survived by Andrea his loving wife of 51 years, daughter Jennifer and Craig Plimley, son Kurt and Marta Gaska, his brothers Dr. Walter and Martha Gaska and Tom and Marilyn Gaska, sister-in-law Katherine Pechter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the J. F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4 - 6 PM. A funeral mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019