Hillcrest - Donald J. Gioia of Hillcrest, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019 at home. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers and their spouses. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years Joyce R. Gioia, son, Eric & Julie (Mozingo) Gioia, daughters, Diana Behlog, and Judy Sears, grandchildren, Christopher sears, Samantha Behlog and Brandon Sears, great granddaughter, Lilly also cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was a member of St. Mary's Church, a US Navy Veteran from the Korea Era on board the USS Putnam where he began an electrical career. After getting out of the service he worked for ANSCO and the joined the IBEW Local 325. He worked with the Union for 50 years and during that time he instructed many up and coming apprentices. Don also owned and operated his own air conditioning company in No. Carolina. He was a Charter Member of Unico and initiated the "Lunch Bunch", he was also a frequent guest on the Don Giovanni Show on the radio. Don loved to stay busy and organized many get together and celebrations not only for work related matters but also for friends and family. Don will truly be missed by many. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church in Binghamton and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Those wishing kindly please consider memorial contributions in Don's name to either the St. Mary's Church Funeral Lunch Fund, 37 Fayette St., Binghamton, NY 13901 or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019