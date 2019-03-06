Services
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 722-3074
For more information about
Donald Gioia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Binghamton , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gioia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Gioia


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald J. Gioia Obituary
Donald J. Gioia

Hillcrest - Donald J. Gioia of Hillcrest, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019 at home. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers and their spouses. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years Joyce R. Gioia, son, Eric & Julie (Mozingo) Gioia, daughters, Diana Behlog, and Judy Sears, grandchildren, Christopher sears, Samantha Behlog and Brandon Sears, great granddaughter, Lilly also cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was a member of St. Mary's Church, a US Navy Veteran from the Korea Era on board the USS Putnam where he began an electrical career. After getting out of the service he worked for ANSCO and the joined the IBEW Local 325. He worked with the Union for 50 years and during that time he instructed many up and coming apprentices. Don also owned and operated his own air conditioning company in No. Carolina. He was a Charter Member of Unico and initiated the "Lunch Bunch", he was also a frequent guest on the Don Giovanni Show on the radio. Don loved to stay busy and organized many get together and celebrations not only for work related matters but also for friends and family. Don will truly be missed by many. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church in Binghamton and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Those wishing kindly please consider memorial contributions in Don's name to either the St. Mary's Church Funeral Lunch Fund, 37 Fayette St., Binghamton, NY 13901 or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now