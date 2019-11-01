|
Donald J Jordan, RPh.
Endwell - Donald James Jordan, RPh, of Endwell, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning October 30, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home as a result of a long and courageous battle of declining health. Don was a long-time resident of Newark Valley where as a pharmacist he owned and operated Valley Pharmacy for over 30 years. Predeceased in his family were his parents, James and Ellen Jordan; his sister and brother-in-law Gurnheld and Wellman Badger.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Beverly Jordan, daughter Linda Blake (Bob), son Tom Jordan (Charlene); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; niece Beverly Palmer and family; his "second" daughter Patricia Lewis; and his special furry friend Nemo.
Don was born September 5, 1929 in DuBois, PA and in early childhood moved to Binghamton, NY where he attended Binghamton North High. Teacher Lester E. Cole mentored Don in photography which is a passion he maintained throughout his entire life. This skill enabled Don to join the Army in 1952 as part of the Signal Corp during the Korean War. During this time Don married the love of his life and best friend, Beverly Yeldon. After the war, Don returned home to Binghamton where he worked for Hamlin's Drugstore who provided a scholarship for Don to attend Albany Pharmacy College. After 4 years of study, at which time he came home every weekend to be with his family, Don graduated 4th in NYS pharmacy boards. It was at Albany Pharmacy College where Don met life-long friend Dick Kuhn. After graduation, Don opened his own drugstore, Valley Pharmacy, in Newark Valley. Don was a kind, caring, humble and loving man and will be very much missed by his family and many friends.
Don went over and beyond when anyone needed help, whether on a prescription that needed to be filled or advice after hours or holidays. He always enjoyed family vacations on the Outer Banks, spending time with his family, and frequently reminisced about his time in Paris. Don loved a good conversation with anyone who had time to chat and always had a book in his hand to read.
Don was a self-made man who lived the American dream. As our tears flow, we know in our hearts that Don's spirit will be with us forever. The following words can summarize Don: a good man who always was willing to help others and put others ahead of himself.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Willow Point as well as home health aides Henry, Tony, Mike, and Rita who the family treasured.
The earth has lost an angel to heaven and there is another bright star in the sky tonight.
Memorials may kindly be directed to Lourdes Hospice in loving memory of Donald J Jordan.
Don's family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 1-3 pm. A Funeral Service and celebration of his life will follow there at 3 pm with Rev. James Willard officiating. Military Honors will be accorded.
