Donald J. Koval
Endwell - Donald J. Koval, 83, of Endwell, Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & uncle. Donald was born September 9, 1936 and passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents John & Stella, his brothers Richard & Thomas R, his sister-in-laws Betty & Joann, and brother-in laws, Edward Cermak and H. Warren VanKuren. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carole A., his son and daughter-in-law John M. and Emily, a daughter and son-in-law, Nicki S. Koval & Michael Honig, grandchildren Dylan and Sarah Honig, sisters, Joan Cermak & Lucille VanKuren. His niece and god-daughter Sandra Walker, nephews, Daniel Koval, Edward and Michael Cermak, Craig VanKuren, Charles & David Koval, nieces, Linda Loveless & Karen VanKuren , and several cousins and many dear friends. Donald retired after 34 years from the Village of Johnson City Fire Department. He was a graduate of Johnson City High School and was a Lifelong member of St. James Church. A Funeral Mass will be Offered 10:30 AM Monday January 27th, 2020 at St. James Church, Johnson City, New York. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery at the Convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Church Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Humane Society 162 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903, St. James Food Pantry or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY. 13760, in memory of Donald J. Koval.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020