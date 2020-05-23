Donald J. "Jim" NashBinghamton - Donald James "Jim" Nash, 91, of Binghamton died Thursday, May 21, 2020. Peacefully surrounded by family in his home. Donald was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rossanna (Sexton) Nash, his parents Ross and Louise (Reardon) Nash, brothers Robert (died in infancy), Richard and William Nash.He is survived by his daughter Maureen (Nash) Schmidt, his sons Michael (Kim) Nash and James (Rhonda) Nash, his grandchildren Deanna (Vito Luciani) Schmidt, Erica (Alex) Urda, Madalyn Nash, Ian (Brooke) Nash and Shannan Nash, his great grandchildren Eli and Seneca Urda. Brother-in-law Arthur Sexton as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.He attended Scranton University. He served in the US Air Force from 1948-1952 in England during the Korean War. He served 20 years with the Binghamton Fire Department retiring in 1974, worked at the Binghamton Post Office retiring in 1990 and with Brinks through the nineties until 2008. He was an umpire of baseball and softball for over 25 years, member of American Legion Post 80 and the Drum Corps from 1952-1990. He was also a member of the Binghamton Elks Club and a lifelong member of the Church of Saint John and Andrew, Binghamton. Jim was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed golfing, bowler in numerous leagues and a member of the senior softball team. Jim was a diehard fan of the Yankees, Giants, Syracuse and Binghamton University sports teams. He served as a Marshall from its inception at the BC Open and Dicks Open.Jim was the lead singer in the family, listening to Johnny Mathias, Perry Como and Frank Sinatra. And let us tell you, yes "He Did It His Way"Due to the current health crisis private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Msgr. Michael T. Meagher will officiate. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy in Jim's memory may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.