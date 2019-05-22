Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Binghamton - Donald J. Riecke, 62, of Binghamton, died Monday May 6, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Riecke and by his sister-in-law, Sue Cirba. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joanne (Cirba) Riecke; his son Eric Riecke; his siblings, Debra and Bill Seaman; Sandra Riecke; Jim and Mary Riecke; Ron and Annette Riecke; several nieces and nephews. He was a 32 year employee with Johnson Outdoors in Conklin. He was an avid sports fan and loved WWE Wrestling. The family would like to thank the staff of Wilson Memorial Hospital's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for their care. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 8 p.m. Mr. Ralph Depew will officiate. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Friday May 24th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 23, 2019
