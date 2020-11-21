Donald J. Smith



Donald J. Smith, age 89 passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Donald was predeceased by his loving wife of over 60 years Delores and is survived by his children Judith Smith (Gary Ferrari), Donna Parker (Randy), Donald Smith (Kathleen), Steven Smith (Tammy). He is also survived by his three grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Randy and Chloe Parker and Caitlin Smith.



Donald graduated from West Hazelton High School Class of 49 then served in the United State Marine Corp. Graduated from a New York City Business School and concluded his 30 year career as a Court Reporter for the New York State Supreme Court.



Donald had a passion for golf. He loved his golf leagues at Vestal Hills and later at Endwell Greens. Later in life he never missed a tournament on television. He also had a fondness for new technology and was always playing with his computer and iPad.



Donald was a NY Giants, Syracuse, Knicks and Yankees fan. As a die hard Giant fan who never missed a game, he would argue Phil Simms was a better quarterback than Eli. He always loved when the Giants played the Steelers. This would be his opportunity to call his son Steven to let him know that the Giants dominated the Steelers.



Donald and Delores Smith were successful in creating a family whose children and grandchildren were proud to claim them as parents and grandparents. We love you Mom and Dad and will carry you in our hearts forever.



Due to the current Covid concerns, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy in Don's memory may be made to Endicott Performing Arts Center 102 Washington Ave Endicott NY. Please help the support the arts during these challenging times.









