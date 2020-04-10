Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stoddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Stoddard


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Stoddard Obituary
Donald J. Stoddard

Johnson City - Donald J. Stoddard, 84, of Johnson City and Vestal, passed away peacefully at the Oxford VA Home on April 8, 2020; a proud Marine of the Korean War. Don recently celebrated his 62nd anniversary with the love of his life Dorothy (Freer) Stoddard. Don was the proud father of Kim Stoddard Flanagan; Gary (Melissa) Stoddard; Rick (Kathy) Stoddard. Don's heart was filled with love for his grandchildren Justin (Katrina) and their children Dylan and Tobin; Casey, Andrew, Jarrod, Lindsey Flanagan, Frank and Corey Ferretti, Nikki, Shaina, Emma and Allison Stoddard. Don and Dorothy enjoyed their Florida adventures with Jim and Marian Francis. Over the years, Don helped many friends and neighbors. During Don's illness he enjoyed his visits with Bobby Griffis and Roxy Glowa. The family would like to thank the Oxford Veterans Home Pine Unit for the loving and compassionate care given. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Don's memory, donations can be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or the , 401 Hayes Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -