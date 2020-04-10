|
|
Donald J. Stoddard
Johnson City - Donald J. Stoddard, 84, of Johnson City and Vestal, passed away peacefully at the Oxford VA Home on April 8, 2020; a proud Marine of the Korean War. Don recently celebrated his 62nd anniversary with the love of his life Dorothy (Freer) Stoddard. Don was the proud father of Kim Stoddard Flanagan; Gary (Melissa) Stoddard; Rick (Kathy) Stoddard. Don's heart was filled with love for his grandchildren Justin (Katrina) and their children Dylan and Tobin; Casey, Andrew, Jarrod, Lindsey Flanagan, Frank and Corey Ferretti, Nikki, Shaina, Emma and Allison Stoddard. Don and Dorothy enjoyed their Florida adventures with Jim and Marian Francis. Over the years, Don helped many friends and neighbors. During Don's illness he enjoyed his visits with Bobby Griffis and Roxy Glowa. The family would like to thank the Oxford Veterans Home Pine Unit for the loving and compassionate care given. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Don's memory, donations can be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or the , 401 Hayes Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020