Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Candor, NY - Donald J. Swartz, 76, of Candor passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home. Don was predeceased by his daughter, Samantha Swartz; parents, Charles and Myra Swartz; siblings, Charles Swartz, Mary Shugars, Carrie Smith, Kenneth Bresett. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Donald and Chrissy Swartz, David Swartz, Darryl and Debbie Swartz, Daniel Swartz and Billy, Anita and Joseph Wintermute, Mary Swartz and Scott Steves, John Swartz and Kara Thorn, Amber Swartz; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Mikolajczyk, Ray and Nancy Bresett, John and Esther Bresett, Vie Bradley, Betty and Gary Lavin, William and Denise Swartz; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 PARK ST., OWEGO, NY with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, NY 13827 or the Candor American Legion Post #907, P.O. Box 46, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Don's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 6, 2019
