Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Andrews Anglican Church
400 West Wendell St.
Endicott, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St Andrews Anglican Church
400 West Wendell St.
Endicott, NY
Endicott - Donald J. Zedanovich, 62, died on May 31, 2019 with family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Helen Zedanovich and is survived by brothers Eddie, Thomas and John Zedanovich, and his sisters, Virginia Rogers, a twin sister Deborah Marrer and Karen Gonzales. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was self employed, full of life and will be sorely missed by all. A Funeral service will be held at Noon on June 8, 2019 at St Andrews Anglican Church, 400 West Wendell St., Endicott NY 13760. Family will receive friends from 11:00am until time of service. The family would like to thank the staff at Absolut Care for the wonderful love and care they provided Don during his months of chronic illness. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 6 to June 7, 2019
