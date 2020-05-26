Donald K. Johnson
Owego, NY - Donald K. Johnson, 82, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Don was predeceased by his parents, Kermit and Vivilene Johnson; sister, Carol Andrews; granddaughter, Angelina Dizer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Johnson; two sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Becky Johnson, Andrew Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Dina and William Dizer; 10 grandchildren, Amber, Brittany, Anthony, Dominic, Sylvia, Natalie, Sarah, Joseph, Benjamin, William; four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Sophia, Noah, Sawyer; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Sheila Johnson; sister, Judy Rice; several nieces and nephews. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Owego Postal Service. Private services will be held at this time with public calling hours to be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald K. Johnson's memory to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave, Owego, NY 13827. Arrangements are by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Don's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
