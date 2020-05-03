Donald Kattell



Donald Kattell (a.k.a.) Donald Katleski, Seffner, FL, formerly of Johnson City, NY passed away on April 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Rita, daughter Renee, and grandson Chase. He is survived by his sons Randi, Tampa, FL, Ricky, Seffner, FL; daughter Rita Ann & husband Rob Sveum, Lakeland, FL; and his three grandsons Ryan, Logan, and Jared; sister Doris Balles and husband Raymond, Johnson City, NY; brother Floyd Katleski and wife Rose, Endwell, NY. He was a Veteran of W.W.II and served as a Signalman in the Pacific Theater. At Donald's request, there will be no memorial service.



LOVE YOU ALL,



G'PA









