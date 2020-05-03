Donald Kattell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Kattell

Donald Kattell (a.k.a.) Donald Katleski, Seffner, FL, formerly of Johnson City, NY passed away on April 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Rita, daughter Renee, and grandson Chase. He is survived by his sons Randi, Tampa, FL, Ricky, Seffner, FL; daughter Rita Ann & husband Rob Sveum, Lakeland, FL; and his three grandsons Ryan, Logan, and Jared; sister Doris Balles and husband Raymond, Johnson City, NY; brother Floyd Katleski and wife Rose, Endwell, NY. He was a Veteran of W.W.II and served as a Signalman in the Pacific Theater. At Donald's request, there will be no memorial service.

LOVE YOU ALL,

G'PA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved