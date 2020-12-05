1/1
Donald Kupper
Donald Kupper

Binghamton - Donald Kupper, 81, of Binghamton, passed away Friday December 4, 2020 after a short illness. He is predeceased by his parents Erich and Mary Kupper. He graduated from Binghamton High School in 1958. He then enlisted in the US Navy in 1959 and served 4 years. Donald worked several years in the printing business and then opened his own printing company in 1969.

Donald was an avid golfer and a member of the Geneganslet golf club. You could always find Don on a golf course trying to achieve his 3rd hole in one.

Donald is survived by his wife Maureen, brother Larry Kupper, 3 daughters Marie & Greg Eden, Cindy & Bill Neubauer, Terri & John Tomassacci, son Scott Kupper, 3 grandchildren, Ashley Tomassacci, Cody (Kailee) Neubauer, Dalton (Holly) Neubauer, 2 great grandchildren Bentley and Hunter Neubauer.

Due to safety precautions a private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
