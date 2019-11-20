|
Donald L. Clark
Binghamton - Donald L "Duck" Clark (73) of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Don was born on February 28, 1946 to the late Romphus and Evelyn Clark of Corning, NY. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Shirley Dempsey. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Cathy, their son Christopher (Tracy) Clark of Ballston Spa, NY and daughter Kelly (Robert) Marcello of Vestal, NY, grandsons Matthew and Nicholas Marcello and Finnley Clark, sister Mildred Silvernail, Binghamton, father-in-law Howard Dempsey, brothers-in-law Michael (Eileen) Dempsey, Kevin (Judy) Dempsey, and sister-in-law Pamela (Gordon) Gardner, along with many nieces, nephews and good friends. Don built careers at both Triple Cities Vending and Universal Instruments, but the work he enjoyed most were his many projects around his home and camp. Don was a consummate tinkerer, found great satisfaction in a job well done, and worked tirelessly to enrich his family's life through his own handiwork. We are thankful for the years we had together and grateful that God showed you His mercy in your determined fight. We will miss you dearly, but find solace knowing that you can finally rest now in peace.The family would like to thank the many dedicated doctors, nurses and caregivers that showed Don kindness and compassion over the years. Visitation will be held at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City on Saturday, November 23rd from 10am-12pm with a prayer service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Don can be made to Grace & Peace Mission to Orissa, 200 Front St., Vestal, NY 13850 or Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019