Donald L. ReiningVestal - Donald L. Reining, 83, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Elderwood of Waverly where he had resided for the past five months. Don grew up in Endicott, NY, graduating from Union-Endicott High School in 1955. He went on to Oswego State College to become an Industrial Arts teacher. Most of his teaching career was spent at Susquehanna Valley Central School District in Conklin, NY teaching junior high youth.After retiring from teaching Don worked with the local Habitat for Humanity and also did mission work projects with Vestal United Methodist Church in Kentucky and Maine.Don was a member of the C&H Recreation Club and enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting. Don also enjoyed his model train hobby, belonging to both the Southern Tier Model Railroad Club and the Binghamton Society of Model Engineers.Don was predeceased by his parents, Mildred and Grant Reining and his brother Rodney Reining. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, children; Michael and Michele Vinson (Gordie), grandson Bryan (Martha) and new great grandson Jameson Fowler.Due to the pandemic and concern for the health of family and friends, no services will be held. Burial will be in Vestal Park & Cemetery Creation Gardens.Memorial Contributions may be made to Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St. Vestal, NY 13850 or to Susquehanna Valley CSD Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 200, Conklin, NY 13748.