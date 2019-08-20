|
|
Donald L. Swarts Sr.
Glen Aubrey, NY - Donald L. Swarts Sr., 80, of Glen Aubrey, NY, went to be with the Lord, rejoining his wife JoAnn on August 16, 2019. He is survived by five sons, Donald Jr., Kenneth, Carl (Brenda), Terry, and Myron (Pam) all of who he loved very much. He is also survived by; eight grandchildren, Ryan, K'Lyn, Kenneth, Kyle, KaSarah, MacKenzie, Ethan and Zachariah; three great grandchildren; sister, Rita (Sal) D'Amato; brother, Stanley (Nancy) Swarts; along with many nieces, nephews and 3 canine "boys". Don retired from the Whitney Point Central School District in 1998, loved hunting, fishing, traveling and his current favorite ~ dancing. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, 16 Church St., Maine, NY Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10am at the church with burial following in Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Glen Aubrey Fire Department or the Maine Emergency Squad. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019