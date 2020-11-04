Donald L. Whitney



Heart Lake, PA - Donald L. Whitney, 80, of Heart Lake, PA., passed away at Meadow View Nursing facility after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on November 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and was at peace. He was born in Binghamton, NY., to the late Maurice and Carrie (Griffin) Whitney on March 11, 1940.



He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Alice (Slocum) Whitney. Prior to getting his driver's license, Donnie would ride his bicycle from Heart Lake to Jackson to visit Alice.



Also surviving are his beloved children, Lorraine (Larry) Welch, Loren (Carla) Whitney, and Lesley (Roger) Stonier. He loved to be surrounded by his grandchildren, Thomas (Karen) Welch, Nicholas (Sarah) Welch, Daniel (Amanda) Welch, Denise (Scott) Snow, Michael (Kaitlyn) Whitney, Timothy Stonier and Paul Sinclair, Carissa (Brian) O'Connor, and Gregory (Shauna) Stonier. Special in his heart were his 10 great-grandchildren, Addison, Lillian, Nolan, Reya, Laura, Ashlyn, Mitchell, Patrick, Alice and Jane.



He was predeceased by brothers Maurice (Cecile) of Texas and Nelson (Nancy) of Binghamton, NY. He is survived by brothers Douglas (Mary) of Scranton, PA., and Jeffery (Shari) of Heart Lake, PA.



Don was above all else a loving husband, father and (great) grandfather. Until his illness, every Sunday after church was a time spent with family, with hearty laughs and stories over wonderful home cooked meals. Rare was a weekend when 'Bompa' AKA 'Red Grandpa' did not have a child or two asleep on his chest as he watched NASCAR races. Don was secure and happy with his Lord and Savior. He was a member of the New Milford Baptist Church, becoming a member in 1948. For many of the years he was a Trustee.



Besides his family, Don's passions were cars, driving and traveling (he and Alice visited all the United States except North Dakota, Alaska and Hawaii). He looked forward to hunting season and being in the woods with his children. He could spend hours looking out his windows watching birds or explaining the types of fish in his aquarium to his family.



His love of engines and cars started early and he spent a career as an ASE certified mechanic. He started in 1958 at Westcott Motors in Susquehanna and retired from Botnick Chevrolet after 44 years of service. Most weekends would find him with his head under a hood of a family or neighbor's car. He fielded many questions from local garages who were having a hard time diagnosing issues with vehicles they were working on.



After retiring, he spent much of his time building a go-cart track around his property so that his grandchildren could learn the (fun)damentals of driving.



His family hopes that Heaven has a garage which is filled with Chevrolets which may require a little work.



Services were held at the family's convenience with Pastor George Gnade officiating. Interment is in the Lamb Cemetery, Jackson, PA



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Don to the New Milford First Baptist Church, PO Box 293, New Milford, PA., 18834.









