Donald M. Howard
Oxford - Donald M. Howard, 87, died October 6, 2019 at his home. after a long illness. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY. A committal service at Riverview Cemetery will take place at 3:00 PM preceding calling hours on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Friends and family may call at Foundation Church-Oxford Campus on South Washington Avenue, Oxford, NY, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM- 5:00PM, funeral service will begin at 5:00PM with reception to follow. Friends and family may share memories, condolences and view full obituary by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 8, 2019