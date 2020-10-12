Donald M. Klein
The world lost a good man on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Donald M Klein, 85, of Greene passed away peacefully and surrounded by family. Don grew up in Wilkes Barre where he graduated from Coughlin High School. It was during this time he was introduced to his lifelong passion, football. Through football, Don lettered all four years and also earned a full scholarship to Mansfield University where he played for 4 years and graduated with his education degree. He started teaching in Maryland and after a few years moved to Binghamton where he embarked on his 30 year career in Binghamton City School District. He began as a beloved Social Studies teacher and football coach at North High where he led his teams to victory so many times, he was later honored by the district for being one of the most winningest coaches in their history. He then became an administrator where he served time in many of the schools, including the high school, before retiring and moving to North Carolina.
Our dad, Don, wore many hats in his lifetime. He was a son, brother, teammate, teacher, administrator, coach, mentor, friend, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband and dad. Over the years, he spent endless hours talking with his kids. He would swap school war stories and dole out "administrator advice" to Marty who followed in his footsteps as an administrator in Binghamton. He would have "friendly debates" (wink, wink) with his son Chuck when they talked about the upcoming election, where they would end every conversation having to agree to disagree. He was Scotty's number one fan while he was the quarterback of his high school team, and years later would sit in a folding chair on the edge of the field and admire him coaching that same team. He drove to Philadelphia on many Sundays and would cheer on his beloved Eagles with his daughter Lori - where they would be the first ones in the parking lot before the game and the first one to leave at the end. Our dad taught us many lessons over the years and they almost always had a story attached to it. However, the most important lesson he taught us was that it was important to be "good people." We will miss our time with our dad and will continue to cheer for the team he taught us to love, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Nancy. Although they met later in life, they had a true love story. A sign in their house reads, "It is never too late to live happily ever after," and for them this was so true. Nancy's love for our dad made his leaving this world easier for his family, but more importantly, for him. He never had to leave home because of her care and for this, we will always be grateful to her. Don is also survived by his children, Marty, Chuck (Pam), Scott (JeanMarie) and Lori (Mike) Guenther; grandchildren, Trevor, Erik, Taylor, Conner, Nathan, Carter, Coty (Ashley) and Jordan; great grandson, Brayden and sister, Iris.
Don was a humble man and his friends and family savored his gentle wisdom.
A funeral service will be held 4:00pm Wednesday at Root Funeral Home. Friends of the family may call Wednesday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
