Donald N. Bailey
Donald N. Bailey

Whitney Point - Donald N. Bailey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 17, 2020. Don was known by many and loved by all. He will forever be remembered as a most kind, gentle and humble man.

Donald was predeceased by his brothers, Walter and Lawrence and his sister Dorotha Grosso. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years, Shirley; 3 daughters and 2 sons-in-law, Cindy Boland, Sandy and Scott Meyers and Lori and Dan Biechele; grandchildren, Jeremy Manning, Matthew and Angela Manning and Travis and Paula Meyers; 3 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; Mila and Jacob Manning and Bailey and Rhett Meyers; 10 step great grandchildren; sister, Winnie Howell; brother-in-law, Lonnie (Judy) Howland; sister-in-law, Lois Ann Vincent; and many nieces and nephews.

Don retired from Crowley Foods after a long career of delivering milk to homes as one of the last "front-porch-delivery milkmen," and then driving tractor trailer delivering milk to stores and schools. He loved traveling with family and friends, especially on his motorcycle taking trips with Shirley across 48 states and beyond. He loved to camp, fish and hunt. He loved his horses, puttering in his barn, woodworking, building furniture and fixing things. He just couldn't sit still! Don loved his cowboy boots, but was still light as a feather whisking Shirley or one of the girls across the dance floor, as he was a most excellent dancer. Most of all, Don just really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donation of one's choice and condolences may be sent directly to the family or www.nicholsfuneral.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
