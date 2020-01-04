|
Donald Neglia
Endwell - Donald "Dutch" Neglia (72) passed away unexpectedly at Lourdes Hospital on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020. He was predeceased by his in-laws Alto and Yolanda Pacenza and Marcia Pacenza, sons Terrance J. (Mavrrick) Smith and Scott C. (Scooter-Bacon) Barren, and his beloved dogs Repo, Baby, and Dale. He is survived by his loving partner of 26 years, Sharon Barren-Shaw and pups Sammy and Sonny; his daughters Tina Neglia, Kelly Barren, and Tami Smith; grandchildren Joshua Begeal, AJ Smith and Kayla Brown, Austin Barren-Nickels, Sean James-Donald Barren, Leanna Barren, William Davey, Ayrika Picken, and Sabryn Picken; great-grandchildren Sabrina, Leighton, and Koralynn Smith. Don also leaves behind countless friends, who he concerned family, especially John Bloss, Vito Buccellato, General George Borst and his friends at The Spot Diner; Shelby Huffman, Rich Atkinson, and his coworkers at American Freight.
Don was born in Canada and was orphaned, but after aging out of the orphanage system, he joined the Canadian Army. Upon finishing his military term, he partnered in night club ownership as well as sold real estate. In his 30's, Don moved to Ft Lauderdale Florida and started a Lucite business until starting his own company, "State Detective Bureau," where he was a bounty hunter, private investigator and recovery agent (South Florida's #1 "Repo Man" as documented on the tv series "Current Affair w/ Maury Povich"). In 1997, he moved his family to Vestal, NY and attended Broome Community College. He graduated with honors and received his Electrical Engineering degree and was named Student Marshall of his graduating class. After a short time as a floor manager at NCI in Vestal, Don drove truck for Schneider Trucking, then moved to selling cars at Gault and Botnick Chevrolet. During this time, he received the General Motors "Mark of Excellence" salesman award. GM bestowed 4 Diamond Awards to his Mark of Excellence title. After a short period of retirement, Don went back to work as a salesmen at American Freight in Vestal and was quickly promoted to assistant manager, where he worked until his passing.
Don was a motorcyclist and member of H.O.G. He was also an I.E.E.E. life time member. Don was a member of Sons of Italy in Endicott and hobbies included 3D photo printing and shooting billiards. He collected watches and vape mods from all over the world. Don received his American citizenship on June 28 2002, and he was proud to be an American. Don never did anything half way. He always said, "If you're going to do anything, do it right!" Don was know by all as a very honest and professional person who would share his wisdom and knowledge with anyone seeking his advice. Don's family knew him as "The Over-Achiever."
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Tuesday from 4-7 pm, followed by a brief celebration of life service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020