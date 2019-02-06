|
Donald O. Anstrom
Maine - Donald O. Anstrom, 76, of Maine, NY, passed away peacefully at Wilson Hospital on February 4th, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Hannah Anstrom. Don is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Yonkin) Anstrom; sons and daughters-in-law, Marc and Cathy Anstrom, Kevin and Laura (Day) Anstrom, Carl and Paula Anstrom, and Donald "Gus" and Nancy Anstrom; grandchildren, Ellie, Maxwell, Karlsson, Lindsey, Lauren, Jack, and Eli. Don graduated from Ridgway High School, Penn State University and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He retired from IBM after 39 years of service and volunteered his time at the Danielle House in Binghamton. He loved growing the biggest and juiciest blueberries, his dog, Mick, and PSU Football. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Rosary Church, 2596 Main St., Maine, NY. Father Clarence J. Cerwonka will celebrate. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's name to the Danielle House, 160 Riverside Dr., Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019