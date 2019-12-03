|
|
Donald (Don) Patrick Taylor
Donald (Don) Patrick Taylor, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida. He was born December 11, 1933 in Binghamton, NY to Anna and James Taylor, the youngest of six children who have all predeceased his death: John Taylor, William Taylor, Rita Marie Savage, Robert Taylor and James J. Taylor. Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacquelyn A. Taylor, four children and their spouses: Kevin and Melissa Taylor, Leslie and Tom Goida, Steven and Maureen Taylor, and Gregory Taylor; six grandchildren: Stevie Marie Goida, Leigh Jose (and husband Jeremy) and Brody Taylor, Hannah Taylor and Ryan Taylor and Christopher Walsh; sister-in-law Helen Taylor, brother-in-law J.R. Hamilton and his wife Mary; many nieces and nephews; and close family friend Mark Bowers.
Don is a veteran of the Navy serving during the Korean War. He is a member of Local #8 Bricklayers Union in Binghamton, NY and owned and operated Consolidated Masonry for over 35 years. Don was an avid golfer, dog lover, and infamous Phase 10 skipper. He loved to watch golf and other sports.
A memorial service will be held at Toale Brothers funeral home, 40 North Orange Avenue Sarasota, FL 34236 on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10:30 am.
Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice House online at tidewellhospice.org or by mail to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. The family wishes to thank all of the staff and volunteers at Tidewell for their time and care in making Don's last days comfortable.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019