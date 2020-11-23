Donald R. AbbeyBinghamton - Born July 9, 1925 in Binghamton, New York, Donald Abbey went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. Donald was a WWII Army Veteran. He was also Foreman of the Composing Room at the Binghamton Press Newspaper. An active member of the Main Street Baptist Church, Donald sang in the Choir and Men's Quartet, was Chairman of the Music Committee, and oversaw the construction of a new pipe organ for the Church. His love of music continued at St. Louise Manor and Elizabeth Church Manor where he sang in a small choir and participated in a Harmonica group. Over the course of twenty years—after studying Art and Painting—Donald created a body of work which included over 80 paintings. His passion for Art continued at St. Louise and Elizabeth Church Manors where he participated in the Art programs. One of his paintings now hangs in Elizabeth Church Manor. Donald was predeceased by his wife, Audrey, and parents, Collins and Ruth Abbey. He is survived by his daughter Alayne Costin; grandson Scott (Kristen) Costin; granddaughters Michelle (Jeff)Bray, Jennifer (Troy) Hickson; Seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. All services were private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Donald Abbey's name to Main Street Baptist Church, 117 Main St., Binghamton, New York 13905.