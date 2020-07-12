Donald R. Brister
Binghamton - Donald R. Brister, 76, died July 12, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. He was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in English from Ithaca College and his M.S. Degree in Library Science at Syracuse University.In 1966 he began his career as a librarian at Harpur College (now Binghamton University) where he worked for over 50 years until retiring from the position of Senior Catolog Librarian. A devoted member of the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation in Binghamton for over 30 years, Don actively participated in congregational programs and leadership, including teaching Sunday School. He also worked with the Rainbow Alliance, was a former board member of the Binghamton Community Orchestra and was a member of the Binghamton University Chapter of United University Professions and numerous professional librarian associations. Don was a generous and caring man who was always eager to support causes and charities sympathetic to his values. He is survived by his sister Bette Ann Ferraro, his brother John Read (Cathy) Brister, nieces Lynda (Randy) Eronimous, Lisa Fales and Amber Zona, nephew Ryan Brister, grandnephew and grandnieces Maxwell and Elizabeth Eronimous, Madalyn and Allyson Fales, and Piper Hastings, and special friends Christopher Trumbach and Lillian Cohn.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at Vestal Hills Memorial Park (Please gather at the cemetery office parking area by 10:50 am) Please make donations in his memory to the Donald Brister Trust at the Community Foundation of South Central, NY, 520 Columbia Dr. Johnson City, NY 13790. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com