Donald R. Hardy



Windsor - Donald R. Hardy, 82, died March 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife June Hardy of Windsor, his sons Donald (Margot) Hardy, Jr. and Thomas Vail, 4 grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, Jennifer and Joanne, his siblings Tom (Judy) Hardy, Connie Austin and William Hardy, great-grandchildren Lily, Bella, Madelyn, Zoey and Nora he was predeceased by his mother Ellen Hardy and son Ted Vail. Donald was raised in New Berlin, NY. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Paul Smith's College and SUNY Oneonta and was a teacher in the Windsor Central School District for over 30 years. Always active in his community, Don served as a Youth Summer Program Director in both New Berlin and Windsor and coached Little League Baseball. He was a former member of the Windsor Lions Club, a member of Zion Episcopal Church in Windsor and an avid golfer at Belden Hill Golf Club.The family will hold a private memorial. He will be interred in St. Andrew's Cemetery, New Berlin. Please make a gift to the in his memory.