Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Hardy

Obituary Flowers

Donald R. Hardy Obituary
Donald R. Hardy

Windsor - Donald R. Hardy, 82, died March 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife June Hardy of Windsor, his sons Donald (Margot) Hardy, Jr. and Thomas Vail, 4 grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, Jennifer and Joanne, his siblings Tom (Judy) Hardy, Connie Austin and William Hardy, great-grandchildren Lily, Bella, Madelyn, Zoey and Nora he was predeceased by his mother Ellen Hardy and son Ted Vail. Donald was raised in New Berlin, NY. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Paul Smith's College and SUNY Oneonta and was a teacher in the Windsor Central School District for over 30 years. Always active in his community, Don served as a Youth Summer Program Director in both New Berlin and Windsor and coached Little League Baseball. He was a former member of the Windsor Lions Club, a member of Zion Episcopal Church in Windsor and an avid golfer at Belden Hill Golf Club.The family will hold a private memorial. He will be interred in St. Andrew's Cemetery, New Berlin. Please make a gift to the in his memory. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now