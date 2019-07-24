Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald R. "Bucky" Scovell


1935 - 2019
Donald R. "Bucky" Scovell Obituary
Donald R. "Bucky" Scovell

Nichols - Donald R. "Bucky" Scovell, 84, of Nichols, died on July 22, 2019. "Bucky" was born on April 21, 1935 and was a graduate of the Owego Free Academy High School class of 1954. On April 3, 1965 he married Vivian R. (Olmstead), Campoli. A hard-working and dedicated man, Bucky was a heavy equipment operator and oversaw such projects as the construction of the Oakdale and Town Square Malls.

He is survived by his wife Vivian; son James Campoli; a daughter Kelly (Edward) Smith; 3 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his very loving four-legged friend Brandygirl; several nieces and nephews, among them a special nephew Larry (Joyce) Scovell.

A period of visitation will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Nichols. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. Memories may be shared at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Memorial contribution to the Nichols Fire Dept. PO Box 334, Nichols, NY 13812.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019
