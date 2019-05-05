|
Donald "Donnie" Taylor
Endicott, New York - Donald "Donnie" Taylor, 67, of Endicott, New York passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 3, 2019. Donnie was predeceased by his parents, James Taylor and Connie Stokes; two brothers, Al and Edward Taylor; sister, Sylvia Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Taylor; son and daughter-in-law, Burton and April Taylor; granddaughter, Nikara Taylor; several brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Life Celebrations services will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Donnie Taylor's memory to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made to Donnie's family at www.emfaheyfunrealhome.com.
