Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald VanKuren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald VanKuren


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald VanKuren Obituary
Donald Van Kuren

Forest Lake, PA - Donald Van Kuren, 78, of Forest Lake, Pennsylvania, was finally set free from Alzheimer's disease on December 10, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1941 in Binghamton, NY to the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Furman) Van Kuren.

Don is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Allen Van Tassel of Forest Lake, PA, son, Jeffrey Van Kuren of Friendsville, PA, and son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Sheila Van Kuren of Herreid, SD. He also leaves behind his greatest treasures, four grandsons; Robert, Eric, Ryan, and Samuel; three great grandchildren; Jackson, Reese and Jolie. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol (Ainey) Van Kuren, wife of 54 years, in 2014; three brothers, Richard, Gerald, James; two sisters, Janet and Jeanne.

Don worked on several local farms as a teen, and after graduating from Montrose High School, became a carpenter's helper for Gene Olin, where he learned his life-long love of building. He left carpentry for a job with the Bendix Corp. in South Montrose, PA. In 1967 Don and Carol purchased land in Forest Lake, PA and there he built their dream home. In 1974 he began working for IBM, Endicott, NY, and retired from there in 1993. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved stock car racing and was the "gas man" for Cal Smales #41. Don and Carol loved to go camping and travel. They have explored all 50 states and several countries. For 7 years they made their winter home in Webster, FL, where they met many special friends. Don was a member of the Forest Lake Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Forest Lake Volunteer Fire Company.

A special thank you to all the employees of Brookdale Vestal West for Don's wonderful care through the nightmare of Alzheimer's disease.

A Funeral Service for Don will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA with Pastor Ken Young officiating. Burial will be in the South Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11am prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Forest Lake Baptist Church, 11439 Forest Lake Road, Montrose, PA 18801, or Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), 5 Chestnut St, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -