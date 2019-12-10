|
Donald Van Kuren
Forest Lake, PA - Donald Van Kuren, 78, of Forest Lake, Pennsylvania, was finally set free from Alzheimer's disease on December 10, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1941 in Binghamton, NY to the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Furman) Van Kuren.
Don is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Allen Van Tassel of Forest Lake, PA, son, Jeffrey Van Kuren of Friendsville, PA, and son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Sheila Van Kuren of Herreid, SD. He also leaves behind his greatest treasures, four grandsons; Robert, Eric, Ryan, and Samuel; three great grandchildren; Jackson, Reese and Jolie. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol (Ainey) Van Kuren, wife of 54 years, in 2014; three brothers, Richard, Gerald, James; two sisters, Janet and Jeanne.
Don worked on several local farms as a teen, and after graduating from Montrose High School, became a carpenter's helper for Gene Olin, where he learned his life-long love of building. He left carpentry for a job with the Bendix Corp. in South Montrose, PA. In 1967 Don and Carol purchased land in Forest Lake, PA and there he built their dream home. In 1974 he began working for IBM, Endicott, NY, and retired from there in 1993. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved stock car racing and was the "gas man" for Cal Smales #41. Don and Carol loved to go camping and travel. They have explored all 50 states and several countries. For 7 years they made their winter home in Webster, FL, where they met many special friends. Don was a member of the Forest Lake Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Forest Lake Volunteer Fire Company.
A special thank you to all the employees of Brookdale Vestal West for Don's wonderful care through the nightmare of Alzheimer's disease.
A Funeral Service for Don will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA with Pastor Ken Young officiating. Burial will be in the South Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11am prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Forest Lake Baptist Church, 11439 Forest Lake Road, Montrose, PA 18801, or Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), 5 Chestnut St, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019