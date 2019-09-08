Services
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor - Donald W. Holton, 70, of Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Grace (Kellum) Holton, his children Jennifer Holton, Patrick Holton, Caitlin Holton and Jesse Holton, his grandson Eli Holton, and his sister Connie Ackley. He will also be remembered fondly by his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, in-laws and friends. Donald grew up in Vestal, the son of late Ralph and Reba (Joyce) Holton. Don retired from NYSEG where he was a Substation Design Engineer. Don's passions included art, wrestling and his many projects, including building the Lordville house from his ancestor's barn. The family will have calling hours from 4-7pm on Monday September 9, 2019 at E. H. Parson Funeral Home, 71 Main Street Binghamton NY. Burial will be on Tuesday in Lordville, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local youth wrestling club or Binghamton . Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019
