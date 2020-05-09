Donald W. Howell
Donald W. Howell

Nichols - Do not go gentle into that good night.

On May 8, Donald Walter Howell, 93, of the Elderwood Nursing Facility, and formerly of Nichols, succumbed to Covid-19 after a long period of declining mental and physical health. Don was an accomplished engineer; a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; and a brave and honorable veteran.

Survived by his wife, Jean; children, Karen (Bill McLaren) Wahl; Dale (Beth) Howell; Donna (Ross) Rolls; grandchildren, Gina (Bill) Holmes and Abbey (Jeremy) Clark; and seven great-grandchildren, sister, June Rice. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Lois Howell, a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Howell, and a sister, Barbara Meyers.

Don's service will be held virtually, at a time to be determined. If you are interested in attending the virtual service, please

send an email to DWHmemorialservice@gmail.com For the complete obituary please visit www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
