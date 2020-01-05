Resources
Donald W. Keeler

Donald W. Keeler

Owego, New York - Donald W. Keeler, 92, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Riverview Manor Nursing Home. He was born on June 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. Donald was predeceased by his loving mother Madeline and his devoted wife of 66 years, Louise. He is survived by his brother Gerard Keeler, three children, Donna (Bill), Jill (Cindy), Drew (Theresa); his five grandchildren, Jacqueline (Mike), Matthew (Andrea), Nicholas, Gregory (Brandy), Jennifer; and four great-grandchildren, Ben and Piper, Olivia and Owen. Donald, a self-educated man, served proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII. With work being one of his great joys, he and Louise founded their own manufacturing business, Eltee Tool & Die Co. Don was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge & truth. He was a handyman and tinkerer who enjoyed crafts, remodeling, and making furniture & toys. Some of his other pastimes and activities included solving puzzles, golf, horseback riding, skiing, and waterskiing. He and Louise loved traveling the world via land, sea and air, singing and dancing together whenever the mood struck. His zest for life and goodness will continue and be carried on by his family and friends. The family can only sing the praises of the entire staff at Riverview Manor Nursing Home for their compassionate care for both Donald and Louise over the past five years. A private Military Service will be held in his honor at the in Owego. All thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
