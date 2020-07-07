Donald WagnerVestal - Donald Wagner, 90, of Vestal, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Binghamton, NY, he was a graduate of Vestal High School. After high school, he joined the military as a member of the US Navy. He was predeceased by his wife, Mariquita Wagner (Davidson) after 66 years of marriage; son, Robert Wagner; parents, Charles and Josephine Wagner; and in-laws, Wallace and Clara Davidson. He was predeceased by his brother, Chuck Wagner; his sister Marion Hess; and is survived by his brother, Gene Wagner. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Martin and her husband Nova of Catlett, VA; daughter Diane Goodrich and her husband Jim of Owego, NY; son Jim Wagner and his wife Donna (Spadine) of Endicott, NY; and daughter-in-law Christine Wagner (Fiorini) of Endicott, NY. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and several great-children.He and Mariquita lived in Endicott, NY, where they raised their family. After retiring from a life long career at IBM Owego, they moved to Leesburg, FL, and lived there happily for 27 years before moving back home.They enjoyed camping with family and spending time with their friends. In his free time, he loved working to beatify his yard and home. He was a most caring father, always there to help and lend support. He will be missed by all those that came to know him.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 10 am until Mass time at 11 am.In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy in her memory can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.