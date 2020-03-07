Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Endicott - Donald Williams, 86 of Endicott, NY, passed away Friday afternoon March 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Williams in June of 2019. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Karen Williams, Eric and Teresa Williams; two granddaughters, Mallory and Jon Lidaka, Tabatha and Kyle Cummings; two grandsons, Chad Williams and Cameron Williams; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Gracelyn and Maxwell; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Endicott. He served his country in the US Air Force and was employed for over 30 years as a member of the Endicott Police Department and the Tioga County Sheriffs Department. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 12:30 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. Fr. Peter Tomas, Pastor of his church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
