Donamari D. (Battisti) Andrews
Mount Pleasant PA - Donamari D.(Battisti) Andrews, age 66, died Saturday (9/19/2020) in the comfort of her home with her husband at her side. Mrs. Andrews was born October 20, 1953 in Endicott, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Sylvia Morlando Battisti. Donamari taught classes at SUNY Broome Community College, Westmoreland County Community College and Allegheny County Community College. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald T. Andrews, her brother, Francis (Helen) Battisti, sister-in-law, Dianne Battisti, several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. In addition to her parents, Donamari was preceded in death by her brother Maurice Battisti. Donamari had a zest for living and creating culinary delights for the enjoyment of others. She was in the first graduating class of the Culinary Institute of America, that included women. She was a loving wife, aunt, Godmother and sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Mercy House, Endicott, NY www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com
in her memory.