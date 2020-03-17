|
Donato Marchegiano
Johnson City - Donato Marchegiano of Johnson City, New York passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Born on February 4, 1931 in Vacri, Italy, where he lived most of his life. Donato was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years Lidia (DeNinis) Marchegiano (2014); his mother Piacentina and father Nicola Marchegiano; his mother-in-law Marietta DeNinis and father-in-law Vincenzo DeNinis; his sister Maria and brother-in-law Umberto Trovarello; his brother-in-law Emillio DeNinis sister-in-law Adelina; his sister-in-law Grazietta and brother-in-law Guerino Monaco; his sister-in-law Eveilina and brother-in-law Nello Paciocco; his brother-in-law Frank DeNinis; his niece Linda DeNinis; his niece Diana DeNinis; his nephew Bob O'Brien; and niece Maria and nephew Frank Giustiniani. Donato is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Giacomo D'Alessandro, Johnson City, and Milena and Riccardo DeVincentis of Binghamton; his three grandsons, Raimondo, Riccardo and Ryan DeVincentis of Binghamton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Giacomo and Maria DeNinis; his sister-in-law Ginetta DeNinis; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Genesio and Maria DeNinis and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Eginia and Sandro D'Alessandro as well as many nieces, nephews and relatives. Donato was employed by Jack DeNinis Construction Company and was a hard and dedicated employee. He enjoyed visits from his friends. He loved being around his relatives, family and especially being with his two loving daughters. Donato was very proud of his work. Also, he was a devout Catholic. Donato loved to dance and sing especially the song, "Volare". The family would like to give a special thank you to his care givers, Cindy Adams, Inna Fedorova, Lubov Kovalyov, Lisa Partenza, and Kay Wiser, for their care and love towards Donato. Due to State Regulations and the Diocese of Syracuse a Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020