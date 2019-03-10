|
|
Donella K. Lavelle
Conklin - Donella K. Lavelle, 72, passed away on March 6, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Helen Williams of Vestal. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Ronald; two sons, Ronald Jr. and Thomas (Karen) Lavelle; four treasured grandchildren, Justin, Caitlin, Noah and Mya Lavelle. She graduated from Vestal High School.
She retired from the Susquehanna Valley High School District as head bus driver in the Transportation Department. Donella and Ron were long time members of the Cruisin Buddies Car Club and enjoyed the car shows and events. Donella was a member of the Conklin Senior Club, Kirkwood Senior Club and the Vestal Senior Club where she enjoyed the meals and members of all the clubs and the day trips that the clubs would take to different locations. Her enjoyment also included going to Ormond Beach, Florida for the month of January where she enjoyed the company of friends from the North and the food. Donella and Ron enjoyed going on various cruises to the islands in the Caribbean with her friends.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Ave., Binghamton with the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of services. To forward condolences please visit : www.demunn.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019