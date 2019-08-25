|
Donna B. Wellman (Boyd)
Harford, PA - Donna B. Wellman (Boyd Berry) of Harford, PA passed away on August 19 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, PA. She was born on August 12, 1938 in Nichols, NY.
Donna is predeceased by her parents, Orin and Blanche Berry and her mother and father in-law, Leland and Margarite Wellman, as well as her ex-husband and friend Ken Boyd and dear friend and sister-in law Wanda Grimaldi.
She is survived by her husband, Fran Wellman, son and daughter in-law, Barry and Eva Boyd, daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Boyd) and David Lind, daughters and sons in-law, Tracy Gumaer and Jimmy Jhingoor and Shari and Steve Carpenter, and grandchildren, Samantha, Karl, Nik, Brock, Skylar, and Tyler, as well as her beloved dog and constant companion Lila.
Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for others. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed gardening and enjoying the wildlife that gathered around her home.
At Donna's request there will be no calling hours.
Should you wish to honor Donna's memory, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, PA, where she received excellent and compassionate care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019