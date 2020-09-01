Donna Callahan Hardy



Endwell - Donna Callahan Hardy, 61, formerly of Endwell, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Robert W. and Dolores B. Callahan, and her brother Robert B. Callahan. She is survived by her son Blake Hardy of Dallas, TX; sisters Teri Ruhl (Jon) of Vestal, NY and Lorie Ebert (Ed Finucane) of Rochester, NY; niece and godchild Jaclyn Ruhl and nieces Callie Ruhl, Erin Ebert, and Holly Ebert; sister-in-law Angela Callahan; Aunt Betty and Uncle Arthur Rehkemper; loving cousins and many close friends.



Donna was very creative and artistic. She made beautiful mosaic pots and was a fantastic cook. She loved summertime family fun at Page Lake in PA and boating in the Gulf of Mexico. She loved going to concerts, bike riding, beach walks, collecting shells, seeing dolphins & manatees, sunsets, and rainbows. She loved animals in nature and her many pets alike.



Donna graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in 1976. She attended beauty school in Endwell, NY. She was an award-winning hairstylist and beautician in Dallas, TX for many years. Donna earned the title of Master Gardener through hard work and a passion for plants and her prize-winning flowers. In Florida Donna sold her mosaics pots and was a service team member for Whole Foods.



Donna was filled with energy, enthusiasm, creativity, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was fun-loving and lit up the room when she walked in. She was very giving and loved to make people smile. She believed in the connection of all sources of life and held a mindset that embodied balance; to treat others as you wish to be treated. Her spirit and energy will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.



A private funeral service and burial will be held.









