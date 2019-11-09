|
Donna J. Blythe
Binghamton - Donna Jean Blythe (Leclair), 70 of Binghamton, NY went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019 after a very brief courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to her predeceased parents, Steven LeClair and Winifred Leclair (Benjamin). She is survived by her brother Ronald LeClair (Dianne), son Paul Blythe Jr. and daughter Kristen Warner (George). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Christopher and Logan Watkins and, Noah and Madisyn Warner, also various cousins and extended family. Donna enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, bowling, garage sales and car shows. A special thanks to the Ross 1 floor and Dr. Alan DeMaine at Lourdes Hospital for their extreme kindness during her final days Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
