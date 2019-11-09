Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Blythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Blythe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Blythe Obituary
Donna J. Blythe

Binghamton - Donna Jean Blythe (Leclair), 70 of Binghamton, NY went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019 after a very brief courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to her predeceased parents, Steven LeClair and Winifred Leclair (Benjamin). She is survived by her brother Ronald LeClair (Dianne), son Paul Blythe Jr. and daughter Kristen Warner (George). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Christopher and Logan Watkins and, Noah and Madisyn Warner, also various cousins and extended family. Donna enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, bowling, garage sales and car shows. A special thanks to the Ross 1 floor and Dr. Alan DeMaine at Lourdes Hospital for their extreme kindness during her final days Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -