|
|
Donna Jean Weidner
Telford - Donna Jean Weidner, 65, of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Grand View Hospital in West Rockhill Twp., PA. She was the beloved wife of Kurt Weidner who died in 2004.
Born in Endicott, NY, she was a daughter of the late Alfred "Bud" and Vera (Bennett) Bynes.
Donna was employed as a draftsperson for Thadco in Vestal, NY and later for FLSmidth in Bethlehem, PA.
In her free time, Donna enjoyed crafting, spending time at her summer home in Brooklyn, PA, traveling, camping, hunting, crocheting, shopping on Amazon, and supporting the U.S. military.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Hill and her husband Russell of Endicott, NY, three nieces and nephews: Rachael Daniels and her husband Bartley, Kimberly Rainforth and her husband Jeffrey, Russell Hill and his wife Dawn, and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Connelly, and her beloved Beagles, Amos and Mose.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Trinity Cemetery of Telford. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford, PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019