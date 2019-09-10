Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Donna L. Bovier Obituary
Donna L. Bovier

Vestal - passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Bovier; parents Pete and Mary Chamberlain; brothers Gale Chamberlain and Terry Chamberlain; aunt Betty Margeit. She is survived by her sons and daughters in law Robbie and Cynthia Bovier, Keith and Theresa Bovier, Scott and Kathleen Bovier, Jan and Reenie Bovier; daughter Marne Randolph; grandchildren Jessica, Meggan, Diana, Jack, Alex, Lilly, Destiny, Brooke, Esther, Hilary, Trace, Kyle, Shawn, Vanessa and Austin; great grandchildren Andrew, Selena, Alayah, Violet, Levi and Josephina; brother Tim and Colleen Chamberlain; nieces and nephews Sharayah, Noelle, Christianna, Kayla, Noah, Jeremiah, as well as several other nieces and nephews; very close friends Patty, Carol, Ellen and Sally along with many others. Donna was a faithful servant of God serving as a Deacon at the First Assembly of God. She belonged to many women's groups and taught numerous Bible Studies. Donna was a mentor to many in the most selfless ways. She worked as a secretary at Westinghouse and was the bookkeeper of Lynn's Drugs. When Donna was not working, you could often find her on her landline phone as she was blessed with the gift of gab! Donna's most loved job was being a mother to her 5 children and spending time later in life with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Johnson City. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home. Throughout life, Donna was a lover of bright colors, especially purple. To honor and celebrate her life, the family welcomes all to wear color to the services in memory of Donna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's memory to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
