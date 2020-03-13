|
|
Donna L. Germaine
Vestal - Donna L. Germaine, 73, of Vestal, went to be with the Lord on Thursday March 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Germaine, parents, Banks and Evelyn Koch, and her brother, Ronald Koch. She is survived by her children and spouses; Rob (Wendi) Germaine and Darren (Holly) Germaine, her grandchildren; Ty, Jacob and Peyton. At Donna's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone else in memory of Donna.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020