Donna Levene'PaddleFord



Donna Levene'PaddleFord passed away on April 11th, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. She was 89. She was laid to rest in the family cemetery in Canajoharie, NY on April 27th. She was pre-deceased by two husbands; Herald H. Levene and Glenn PaddleFord. Mrs. PaddleFord was an accomplished musician and has won national acclaim for her poetry and art. A funeral mass will be held at a later date post Covid-19 crisis! Please email questions and condolences to zarasfriends@yahoo.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store