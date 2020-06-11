Donna Levene'PaddleFord
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Levene'PaddleFord

Donna Levene'PaddleFord passed away on April 11th, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. She was 89. She was laid to rest in the family cemetery in Canajoharie, NY on April 27th. She was pre-deceased by two husbands; Herald H. Levene and Glenn PaddleFord. Mrs. PaddleFord was an accomplished musician and has won national acclaim for her poetry and art. A funeral mass will be held at a later date post Covid-19 crisis! Please email questions and condolences to zarasfriends@yahoo.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved