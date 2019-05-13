|
|
Donna Louise Jones Moorhead
Greene - Donna Louise Jones Moorhead, 74, of Greene, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Donald Roy Jones; mother, Barbara Seger Preston and her husband, Frank Terry Moorhead. She is survived by her loving daughter, Beth Andrea Moorhead; son, Kevin Matthew Moorhead; sisters, Penny Jean Bryant, Doris Murray and Patsy Dixie Dodge. Donna was born in Sharon, Conn and raised in Albany. She graduated from Potsdam University, obtaining a Degree in Education and worked as a primary school teacher, church secretary and homemaker. She was active in the First Congregational Church UCC in Greene and a member of Greene Lionettes Club. She also had many enjoyable hours as a member of the Southern Tier Garden Railroad Society as well as the Greene Model Railroad Club. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May16 at First Congregational Church UCC, Greene. Rev. Curtis Whitman will officiate. Friends of the family may call Wednesday, May 15 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at First Congregational Church, Greene. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the First Congregational Church UCC, 28 N. Chenango St, Greene, NY 13778 or the Geller Oncology Fund https://www.lourdes.com/about-us/foundation/donate, a foundation that provides financial assistance to patients receiving cancer treatment. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 13, 2019