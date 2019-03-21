|
|
Donna M. Podrazil
Binghamton - Donna M. Podrazil, 64, passed away peacefully with her two daughters by her side on March 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband James; mother and father Harold and Blanche DeVaul; and brother Harold Jr. She is survived by her daughters Lori (Sean) and Bobbie (Joseph); grandchildren Robert, Joshua and Paige; three great grandchildren; siblings Albert, Bill and Linda; and her cat Simba. Donna spent many years employed at Felchers/Shopvac and recently loved her time at Chester B. Lord where she made many wonderful friends and memories. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2019