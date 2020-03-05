Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Ouaquaga Methodist church
NY Route 79
Windsor, NY
View Map
Send Flowers

Donna Treadwell Myers Santalucia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Treadwell Myers Santalucia Obituary
Donna Treadwell Myers Santalucia

Predeceased by her husband Remo, mother and father Marie and Lucius Treadwell, 2 brothers Lucius Jr and wife Phyllis, Charles and niece Victoria Gillen.

Survived by her children, Thomas (Lori), Timothy (Cynthia), Karen and Kim Nickerson (William); 13 grandchildren Tiffany,Carly, Jade, Jennifer, Sara, Dylan, Alexa, Sheera, Wixie, Jon (Jamie), Deona, Stefanie (Wayne) and William, 20 great-grandchildren.

Donna had many friends, 2 very special ones of over 55 years, Agnes Hartigan and Margaret Bawn, also Debbie Harsh and her "office son" Royce Howell, her farm "children" Paul Carpenter and Bonnie Poyer, Sister Sandra Kessler and sister-in-law Betty Treadwell, several nieces and nephews, her core hospice team nurse Marie and aides Kim and Crystal.

She graduated Valedictorian from Chenango Forks CS in 1952, she loved all sports whether as a player or spectator and also loved music.

She played the organ at Port Crane UMC for 16 years and filled in at 3 other churches. Donna enjoyed needlework, sewing and knitting, she loved to bake her "square" apple pies for the church suppers.

She worked at several businesses as a secretary, bookkeeper and office manager. Gardening and yard work filled many summer days for her and the companionship of animals cats, dogs and especially working around the horses at Karen's farm.

At her request there will be no calling hours, funeral and celebration of life will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Ouaquaga Methodist church, NY Route 79 Windsor, NY 13865. She would like you to celebrate her humor, her love of people and say a prayer in her name also do a good deed in her memory.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Broome County Public Library. There will also be a celebration for Thomas L. Myers who passed on 4/3/18 as Donna wanted closure for him and his children.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -