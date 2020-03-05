|
|
Donna Treadwell Myers Santalucia
Predeceased by her husband Remo, mother and father Marie and Lucius Treadwell, 2 brothers Lucius Jr and wife Phyllis, Charles and niece Victoria Gillen.
Survived by her children, Thomas (Lori), Timothy (Cynthia), Karen and Kim Nickerson (William); 13 grandchildren Tiffany,Carly, Jade, Jennifer, Sara, Dylan, Alexa, Sheera, Wixie, Jon (Jamie), Deona, Stefanie (Wayne) and William, 20 great-grandchildren.
Donna had many friends, 2 very special ones of over 55 years, Agnes Hartigan and Margaret Bawn, also Debbie Harsh and her "office son" Royce Howell, her farm "children" Paul Carpenter and Bonnie Poyer, Sister Sandra Kessler and sister-in-law Betty Treadwell, several nieces and nephews, her core hospice team nurse Marie and aides Kim and Crystal.
She graduated Valedictorian from Chenango Forks CS in 1952, she loved all sports whether as a player or spectator and also loved music.
She played the organ at Port Crane UMC for 16 years and filled in at 3 other churches. Donna enjoyed needlework, sewing and knitting, she loved to bake her "square" apple pies for the church suppers.
She worked at several businesses as a secretary, bookkeeper and office manager. Gardening and yard work filled many summer days for her and the companionship of animals cats, dogs and especially working around the horses at Karen's farm.
At her request there will be no calling hours, funeral and celebration of life will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Ouaquaga Methodist church, NY Route 79 Windsor, NY 13865. She would like you to celebrate her humor, her love of people and say a prayer in her name also do a good deed in her memory.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Broome County Public Library. There will also be a celebration for Thomas L. Myers who passed on 4/3/18 as Donna wanted closure for him and his children.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020