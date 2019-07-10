|
|
Donovan James Craft
Endicott - Donovan James Craft died peacefully on Sunday, July 7th at the age of 28 years after losing his relentless battle with heroin addiction. Born on February 19th, 1991 in Vermont, he was a warrior always fighting inequalities with a Robin Hood credo. He was a born climber and became a tower climber in 2014, a job he loved and allowed him to be the free, fearless person he was.
Donovan is survived by his mother Paige Cook, father Robert Craft, biological father Andrew McEwing, step father Perry Cook, brother Dylan Craft, sister Miranda Craft, step siblings Hunter & Mikayla Cook, loving girlfriend Stephanie Kisacky, and many loving family members and friends.
Donovan's heartbreaking addiction did not define him, though he struggled with his demons, he was always there to protect the ones he loved. He came into this world full of love, and that is something about Donovan that never changed.
A remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1:00pm at Maine Town Park, NY-26, Maine, NY 13802. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Donovan Craft to the Truth Pharm, 42 CHE, Binghamton, NY 13901 or online at http://truthpharm.org/how-you-can-help/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 10, 2019